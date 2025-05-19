250524-N-OC644-1001-ARDENNES_BROLLPACKAGE

B-Roll package of the Ardennes American Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony in Neupre, Belgium, May 24, 2025. Admirals from U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and 6th Fleet traveled throughout Europe visiting American cemeteries and monuments to honor the lives and legacies of fallen U.S. and allied service members that paid the ultimate sacrifice in the service of their countries. U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, headquartered in Naples, Italy, overseas joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, to enable enduring relationships and increase vigilance and resilience in Europe and Africa.
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2025 06:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964192
|VIRIN:
|250514-N-OC644-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111023769
|Length:
|00:03:25
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
