    Welcome to Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems, Pt. 3

    FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rajheem Dixon 

    2nd Multi-Domain Task Force

    Servicemembers from the 2d Multi Domain Task Force experimenting with a wide range of technology in Fort Huachuca, Arizona, May 26, 2025. Soldiers participated in exercise Arcane Thunder 25 from May 11 - May 28th. (U.S. Army Video by SSG. Rajheem Dixon, 2d Multi Domain Task Force, Video contributors, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 03:17
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 964181
    VIRIN: 250525-A-IU004-1004
    Filename: DOD_111023642
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US

