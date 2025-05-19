Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Welcome to Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems, Pt. 2

    FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rajheem Dixon 

    2nd Multi-Domain Task Force

    Servicemembers from the 2nd Multi Domain Task Force experiment with Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) in Fort Huachuca, Arizona, May 25, 2025. Soldiers demonstrate the capabilities of counter UAS technology during Arcane Thunder 25. (Video shot by SGT. Asher Atkinson, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Produced By SSG. Rajheem Dixon)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 03:17
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 964180
    VIRIN: 250525-A-IU004-1003
    Filename: DOD_111023641
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US

