Servicemembers from the 2nd Multi Domain Task Force experiment with Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) in Fort Huachuca, Arizona, May 25, 2025. Soldiers demonstrate the capabilities of counter UAS technology during Arcane Thunder 25. (Video shot by SGT. Asher Atkinson, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Produced By SSG. Rajheem Dixon)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2025 03:17
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|964180
|VIRIN:
|250525-A-IU004-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111023641
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Welcome to Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems, Pt. 2, by SSG Rajheem Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
