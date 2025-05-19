Servicemembers from the 2d Multi Domain Task Force experimenting with a wide range of technology in Fort Huachuca, Arizona, May 26, 2025. Soldiers participated in exercise Arcane Thunder 25 from May 11 - May 28th. (U.S. Army Video by SSG. Rajheem Dixon, 2d Multi Domain Task Force, Video contributors, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2025 03:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|964179
|VIRIN:
|250522-A-IU004-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111023636
|Length:
|00:04:00
|Location:
|FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Welcome to the 2d Multi Domain Task Force, by SSG Rajheem Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.