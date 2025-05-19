Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Welcome to the 2d Multi Domain Task Force

    FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rajheem Dixon 

    2nd Multi-Domain Task Force

    Servicemembers from the 2d Multi Domain Task Force experimenting with a wide range of technology in Fort Huachuca, Arizona, May 26, 2025. Soldiers participated in exercise Arcane Thunder 25 from May 11 - May 28th. (U.S. Army Video by SSG. Rajheem Dixon, 2d Multi Domain Task Force, Video contributors, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 03:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 964179
    VIRIN: 250522-A-IU004-1002
    Filename: DOD_111023636
    Length: 00:04:00
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcome to the 2d Multi Domain Task Force, by SSG Rajheem Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

