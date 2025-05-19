Army250 Soldier Spotlight_SGT Nikolas Castronovo, U.S. Army Japan G33

June 14 will mark the 250th Army Birthday. The central birthday theme is “This We’ll Defend,” which highlights the Army’s purpose of fighting and winning our nation’s wars.
As we celebrate #Army250 and reflect on the rich history and legacy of service, sacrifice and dedication, the U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs will also be highlighting some Soldiers to tell their story as part of our “Soldier Spotlight” series.
Sgt. Nikolas Castronovo, originally from Chicago, is assigned to U.S. Army Japan G33.
In this vignette, Castronovo shares what he likes about working as an air NCOIC and his thoughts on celebrating the Army’s 250th birthday.
Opening graphics by Luis Casale, Visual Information Division
