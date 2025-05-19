Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VBSS Engagement

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAHRAIN

    04.22.2025

    Video by Seaman Jackson Wanous 

    AFN Bahrain

    Members of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces and Patrol Forces Southwest Asia participated in a visit, board, search, and seizure engagement April 21 to 24, 2025 at Naval Support Activity Bahrain.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 02:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 964175
    VIRIN: 250423-N-WA512-9916
    Filename: DOD_111023593
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: BH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VBSS Engagement, by SN Jackson Wanous, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Bahrain
    NSA Bahrain

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download