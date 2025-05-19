Members of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces and Patrol Forces Southwest Asia participated in a visit, board, search, and seizure engagement April 21 to 24, 2025 at Naval Support Activity Bahrain.
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2025 02:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|964175
|VIRIN:
|250423-N-WA512-9916
|Filename:
|DOD_111023593
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|BH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, VBSS Engagement, by SN Jackson Wanous, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
