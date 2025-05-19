Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Update: Gen. Brunson Visits MOFA, JJOC

    JAPAN

    05.19.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway 

    Media Center - Japan

    United States Forces Korea commander, General Xavier Brunson visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan and Japanese Self Defense Forces Joint Operations Command and met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Iwaya, Takeshi, JSDF Vice Chief of Joint Staff Lt. General Matsunaga, Koji and Japan Joint Operations Command commander, General Nagumo, Kenichiro.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 01:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 964173
    VIRIN: 250520-F-QH602-1001
    Filename: DOD_111023570
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Update: Gen. Brunson Visits MOFA, JJOC, by SrA Kevin Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    United Nations Command
    JSDF
    USFK INDOPACOM

