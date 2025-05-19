Pacific Update: Gen. Brunson Visits MOFA, JJOC

United States Forces Korea commander, General Xavier Brunson visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan and Japanese Self Defense Forces Joint Operations Command and met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Iwaya, Takeshi, JSDF Vice Chief of Joint Staff Lt. General Matsunaga, Koji and Japan Joint Operations Command commander, General Nagumo, Kenichiro.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2025 01:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|964173
|VIRIN:
|250520-F-QH602-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111023570
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
