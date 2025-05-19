Members from the United Nations Command met at the New Sanno Hotel in Tokyo Japan to celebrate the commands 75th birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2025 01:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|964172
|VIRIN:
|250520-M-FO238-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111023565
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, United Nations Command Celebrates 75th Birthday, by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.