Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    United Nations Command Celebrates 75th Birthday

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    05.19.2025

    Video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Media Center - Japan

    Members from the United Nations Command met at the New Sanno Hotel in Tokyo Japan to celebrate the commands 75th birthday. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 01:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 964172
    VIRIN: 250520-M-FO238-1001
    Filename: DOD_111023565
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United Nations Command Celebrates 75th Birthday, by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    UNC; UNC-R; United Nations Command; 75th birthday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download