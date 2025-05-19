Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spotlight: United Nations Command - Rear

    JAPAN

    05.19.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Media Center - Japan

    Pacific Spotlight: The UNC-Rear supports the transit and operation of UNC sending states' forces through Japan during the Armistice at designated UNC facilities.

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 01:26
    Location: JP

