    Pacific Update: Gen Brunson visits UNC-R in Tokyo

    JAPAN

    05.19.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen  

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Army General Xavier Brunson, the commander for United Nations Command, recently visited with the United Nations Command Rear at the New Sanno Hotel in Tokyo. General Brunson's visit with ambassadors highlights the vital role the UNC has played for over 75 years in maintaining stability on the Korean Peninsula.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 01:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: JP

