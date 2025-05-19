Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Holds Memorial Day Observation

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.25.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sade Wallace and Seaman Kenneth Melseth

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    USS America (LHA 6) held a Memorial Day observance May 26, 2025, while conducting operations with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit in the Philippine Sea.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.26.2025 23:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 964166
    VIRIN: 250526-N-TW227-1001
    Filename: DOD_111023336
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

