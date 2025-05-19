USS America (LHA 6) held a Memorial Day observance May 26, 2025, while conducting operations with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit in the Philippine Sea.
|05.25.2025
|05.26.2025 23:20
|Video Productions
|964166
|250526-N-TW227-1001
|DOD_111023336
|00:01:12
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|0
|0
This work, USS America (LHA 6) Holds Memorial Day Observation, by PO2 Sade Wallace and SN Kenneth Melseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
