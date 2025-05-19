Staff Sergeant Matthew Rook tells viewers what a day in the life of an Independent Duty Medical Technician is like.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2025 23:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|964165
|VIRIN:
|250327-N-PR669-6005
|Filename:
|DOD_111023335
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Day in the Life of an IDMT, by SA Nicholas Ceppi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
