Live-Fire Exercise Onboard USS Iwo Jima

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 26, 2025) Sailors, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), fire the Mark 38 weapon system and M240 rifles during a live-fire exercise. Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway executing ARGMEUEX which prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph T. Miller)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2025 21:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964162
|VIRIN:
|250526-N-MY760-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111023244
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
