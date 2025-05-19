Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Live-Fire Exercise Onboard USS Iwo Jima

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.25.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Tyler Miller  

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 26, 2025) Sailors, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), fire the Mark 38 weapon system and M240 rifles during a live-fire exercise. Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway executing ARGMEUEX which prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph T. Miller)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.26.2025 21:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964162
    VIRIN: 250526-N-MY760-1001
    Filename: DOD_111023244
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    Amphibious Assault Ship
    Live-fire exercise
    ARGMEUEX
    mark 38 25 mm

