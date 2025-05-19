Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Month of the Military Child kicks off at Camp Humphreys

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.25.2025

    Video by Hana Pong 

    AFN Humphreys

    Autumn McGuffey, Center Operations Manager of USO Humphreys Sentry Village, discuss the Mission Military Kid Program on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, April 26, 2025. This event was to celebrate all of military kids throughout the community.

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.26.2025 22:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 964161
    VIRIN: 250426-O-ZW031-1001
    Filename: DOD_111023193
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Month of the Military Child kicks off at Camp Humphreys, by Hana Pong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

