Autumn McGuffey, Center Operations Manager of USO Humphreys Sentry Village, discuss the Mission Military Kid Program on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, April 26, 2025. This event was to celebrate all of military kids throughout the community.
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2025 22:33
|Location:
|KR
This work, Month of the Military Child kicks off at Camp Humphreys, by Hana Pong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
