Members of the public gathered at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central today for the annual Fort Knox Memorial Day Ceremony honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice, May 26, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2025 18:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|964155
|VIRIN:
|250526-A-GF376-1908
|Filename:
|DOD_111023001
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Fort Knox Memorial Day Ceremony | 2025, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
