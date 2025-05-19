Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Knox Memorial Day Ceremony | 2025

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2025

    Video by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    Members of the public gathered at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central today for the annual Fort Knox Memorial Day Ceremony honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice, May 26, 2025.

    Date Taken: 05.26.2025
    Date Posted: 05.26.2025 18:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 964155
    VIRIN: 250526-A-GF376-1908
    Filename: DOD_111023001
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Knox Memorial Day Ceremony | 2025, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FORT KNOX
    GARRISON
    IMCOM
    AMC
    ARMY
    MEMORIAL DAY CEREMONY

