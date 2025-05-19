Not Forgotten

A U.S. Army Soldier reflects on the fallen at the Boot Display Memorial at Fort Campbell, Ky., May 25, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Darius Wilson and Master Sgt. Alexander Henninger)
*Music sourced from Universal Production Music via contract with Defense Media Activity.
|05.25.2025
|05.26.2025 16:03
|Video Productions
|964147
|250525-A-LJ797-4008
|001
|DOD_111022619
|00:01:03
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|2
|2
