    Not Forgotten

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Alexander Henninger and Sgt. Darius Wilson

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Army Soldier reflects on the fallen at the Boot Display Memorial at Fort Campbell, Ky., May 25, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Darius Wilson and Master Sgt. Alexander Henninger)

    *Music sourced from Universal Production Music via contract with Defense Media Activity.

    Date Taken: 05.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.26.2025 16:03
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    This work, Not Forgotten, by MSG Alexander Henninger and SGT Darius Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Memorial Day
    XVIII ABC
    Boot Display
    101st (AASLT)
    Boot Display Memorial

