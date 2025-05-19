86th IBCT (MTN) Preflight Checks for Immediate Response 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/964145" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers of the 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain) participate in preflight checks at the Army Aviation Support Facility in South Burlington, Vt. May 23, 2025. They depart to the Balkans and Greece to support Immediate Response 2025, or IR-25. Select units will join a multinational coalition for simulated combat operations and training validation in line with the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command, or USAREUR-AF, campaign plan. Personnel managers check Soldier orders and identification for international travel. The preflight checks ensure Soldiers have what’s required to enter Europe and participate in the exercise. Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Barbara Pendl