    Trump, Hegseth Honor Fallen Service Members

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2025

    President Donald J. Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth honor fallen service members during a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., May 26, 2025. The ceremony is a part of the 157th National Memorial Day Observance to recognize and commemorate the fallen men and women of the U.S. armed forces.

    Date Taken: 05.26.2025
    Date Posted: 05.26.2025 14:52
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 964137
    Filename: DOD_111022386
    Length: 01:17:07
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

