86th IBCT (MTN) Soldiers Depart for Immediate Response 25

Soldiers of the 86th IBCT (MTN) load cargo at the Army Aviation Support Facility in South Burlington, Vt. May 23, 2025. Brigade elements are traveling to the Balkans and Greece for Immediate Response 2025, or IR-25. Select units will join a multinational coalition for simulated combat operations and training validation in line with the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command, or USAREUR-AF, campaign plan. Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Barbara Pendl)
