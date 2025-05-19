U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conduct fire-team attacks in support of Exercise KAMANDAG 9 at Colonel Ernesto Rabina Air Base, Philippines, May 23, 2025. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Iyer Ramakrishna)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2025 04:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964124
|VIRIN:
|250522-M-DT244-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111021927
|Length:
|00:06:38
|Location:
|COLONEL ERNESTO RABINA AIR BASE, PH
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, KAMANDAG 9: 3d LCT conducts fire-team attacks, by Cpl Iyer Ramakrishna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.