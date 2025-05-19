Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KAMANDAG 9: 1st Lt. Adams Interview

    COLONEL ERNESTO RABINA AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    05.23.2025

    Video by Cpl. Iyer Ramakrishna 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Calvin W. Adams, a platoon commander with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conducts an interview following multiple live-fire ranges at Colonel Ernesto Rabina Air Base, Philippines, as a part of Exercise KAMANDAG 9, May 23, 2025. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Iyer Ramakrishna)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.26.2025 02:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964121
    VIRIN: 250522-M-DT244-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_111021874
    Length: 00:04:01
    Location: COLONEL ERNESTO RABINA AIR BASE, PH

    This work, KAMANDAG 9: 1st Lt. Adams Interview, by Cpl Iyer Ramakrishna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    #FriendsPartnersAllies
    #Philippines
    #Kamandag
    #3d MLR

