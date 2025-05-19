Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FWNY25: College Point Citizens Memorial Day Parade b-roll

    COLLEGE POINT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Matthew McDonnell 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Special-Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Fleet Week New York 2025 attend the College Point Citizens Memorial Day Parade and a military appreciation luncheon hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #885, in College Point, New York, as part of Fleet Week New York 2025, May 25, 2025. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard's enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Matthew McDonnell)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.26.2025 04:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964118
    VIRIN: 250525-M-RG120-1001
    Filename: DOD_111021775
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: COLLEGE POINT, NEW YORK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FWNY25: College Point Citizens Memorial Day Parade b-roll, by LCpl Matthew McDonnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marines250; FWNY25; USMC; New York Fleet Week; Fleet Week

