U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Wesner Aristilde, an artillery systems technician with Headquarters Battery, 1st Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, and a native of Brooklyn, New York, speaks about his experience during Fleet Week New York 2025 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #885, in College Point, New York, May 25, 2025. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard's enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. James Stanfield)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2025 04:20
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|964110
|VIRIN:
|250525-M-BD822-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111021681
|Length:
|00:03:51
|Location:
|NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, FWNY25: Cpl. Wesner Aristilde Interview, by Sgt James Stanfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
