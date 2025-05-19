FWNY25: Sgt. Daryn Brown Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/964109" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Daryn Brown, an intelligence specialist with 2d Intelligence Battalion, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, and a native of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, speaks about his experience during Fleet Week New York 2025 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #885, in College Point, New York, May 25, 2025. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard's enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. James Stanfield)