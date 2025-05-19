U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Daryn Brown, an intelligence specialist with 2d Intelligence Battalion, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, and a native of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, speaks about his experience during Fleet Week New York 2025 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #885, in College Point, New York, May 25, 2025. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard's enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. James Stanfield)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2025 04:20
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|964109
|VIRIN:
|250525-M-BD822-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_111021673
|Length:
|00:03:57
|Location:
|NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, FWNY25: Sgt. Daryn Brown Interview, by Sgt James Stanfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
