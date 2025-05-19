2025 Region I Best Warrior Competition

Army National Guard soldiers participate in the Region I Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, May 19-23, 2025, at various locations across New Hampshire. This four-day competition tested soldiers' mental and physical readiness and included winners of this year's region one state Best Warrior Competitions from Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Sean Ferry and Pfc. Josephine Malloy, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)
