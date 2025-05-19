Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Region I Best Warrior Competition

    PEMBROKE, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2025

    Video by Sgt. Sean Ferry and Pvt. Josephine Malloy

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    Army National Guard soldiers participate in the Region I Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, May 19-23, 2025, at various locations across New Hampshire. This four-day competition tested soldiers' mental and physical readiness and included winners of this year's region one state Best Warrior Competitions from Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Sean Ferry and Pfc. Josephine Malloy, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.25.2025 16:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964097
    VIRIN: 250523-A-AH488-9126
    Filename: DOD_111021328
    Length: 00:06:26
    Location: PEMBROKE, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US

