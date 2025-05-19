2025 Region I Best Warrior Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/964097" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Army National Guard soldiers participate in the Region I Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, May 19-23, 2025, at various locations across New Hampshire. This four-day competition tested soldiers' mental and physical readiness and included winners of this year's region one state Best Warrior Competitions from Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Sean Ferry and Pfc. Josephine Malloy, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)