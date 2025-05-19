Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: US, Morocco conduct air naval gunfire and HIMARS training at African Lion 2025

    TAN TAN, MOROCCO

    05.21.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tamie Norris 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Marines assigned to 4th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company (ANGLICO), Force Headquarters Group, Marine Forces Reserve, conduct air naval gunfire operations together with U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 197th Field Artillery Regiment, New Hampshire National Guard, supporting with the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), as well as counterparts with the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces at African Lion 2025 (AL25), Cap Draa, Tan Tan, Morocco, May 21, 2025. Multinational exercises allow U.S., ally and partner nations to strengthen relationships and build lethality for future operations. AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Tamie Norris)

    Shot List:
    (00:00:00) LONG SHOT: MOROCCAN PUMA HELICOPTER TAKING OFF
    (00:00:26) LONG SHOT: MOROCCAN PUMA HELICOPTER OVER GROUND VEHICLES
    (00:00:36) MEDIUM SHOT: MARINE ANGLICO GIVING AIR SAFETY GUIDANCE
    (00:00:41) LONG SHOT: PUMA TAKING OFF
    (00:00:53) LONG SHOT: HIMARS DOUBLE SHOT
    (00:00:57) LONG SHOT: HIMARS FOLLOWING THE ROCKET
    (00:01:02) LONG SHOT: TRUCKS LEAVING LAUNCH SITE
    (00:01:10) MEDIUM SHOT: ANGLICOS MOVING OUT IN SAND DUNE BUGGIES
    (00:01:15) LONG SHOT: ANGLICOS MOVING OUT IN SAND DUNE BUGGIES
    (00:01:20) LONG SHOT: ANGLICOS MOVING OUT IN SAND DUNE BUGGIES

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Location: TAN TAN, MA

