Amid the roar of these UH-60 Black Hawks from the Army Reserve Aviation Command's 8-229th Assault Helicopter Battalion supported by highly trained Soldiers from the 7th Special Forces Group stormed Miami Beach during the Hyundai & Sea Show May 24,2025, in Miami Beach. Their breathtaking display of Reserve aviation capability and special forces tactical prowess dazzled the Memorial Day crowd with an action-packed tribute to strength, service and sacrifice ( U.S. Army Video By Spc. Johnny Armstrong).
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2025 10:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|964090
|VIRIN:
|250524-A-DQ898-4528
|Filename:
|DOD_111021227
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Hyundai & Sea Show, by PFC Williance Jean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
