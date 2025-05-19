video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Amid the roar of these UH-60 Black Hawks from the Army Reserve Aviation Command's 8-229th Assault Helicopter Battalion supported by highly trained Soldiers from the 7th Special Forces Group stormed Miami Beach during the Hyundai & Sea Show May 24,2025, in Miami Beach. Their breathtaking display of Reserve aviation capability and special forces tactical prowess dazzled the Memorial Day crowd with an action-packed tribute to strength, service and sacrifice ( U.S. Army Video By Spc. Johnny Armstrong).