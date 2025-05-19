U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, participate in a live-fire range during Predator’s Walk at Mount Bundey Training Area, Northern Territory, Australia, May 20, 2025. The Predator Series consists of two bilateral exercises between MRF-D and the Australian Defence Force, Predator’s Walk and Predator’s Run, designed to further enhance small unit interoperability and combined arms capabilities in a realistic training environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2025 19:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964080
|VIRIN:
|250520-M-LU593-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111021081
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AU
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, B-Roll: MRF-D 25.3: 2nd Bn., 1st Marines conducts live-fire ranges during Predator’s Walk, by Sgt Ezekieljay Correa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.