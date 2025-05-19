Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KAMANDAG 9: 3d MLR inserts NMESIS into Batanes Islands via KC-130J for MKTSO

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILIPPINES

    05.25.2025

    Video by Cpl. Malia Sparks 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, insert the Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System via a KC-130J Super Hercules assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 352 into the Batanes Island chain during the Maritime Key Terrain Security Operation as a part of Exercise KAMANDAG 9 in the Philippines, May 25, 2025. The MKTSO involved elements of 3d MLR, U.S. Soldiers with 1st Multi-Domain Task Force, and Philippine Marines with Marine Battalion Landing Team 10 inserting via air and sea into various islands in the Batanes and Babuyan Island chains in order to rehearse securing and defending key maritime terrain with the NMESIS, Marine Air Defense Integrated System, and High Mobility Rocket Artillery System. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Malia Sparks)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.25.2025 06:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964077
    VIRIN: 250525-M-MI096-2001
    PIN: 890238
    Filename: DOD_111021033
    Length: 00:04:44
    Location: PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KAMANDAG 9: 3d MLR inserts NMESIS into Batanes Islands via KC-130J for MKTSO, by Cpl Malia Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Philippines
    Kamandag
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    3d MLR
    MKTSO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download