    US Marine discusses multinational air naval gunfire training with Morocco at African Lion 2025

    TAN TAN, MOROCCO

    05.21.2025

    Video by Spc. Gavin Hardy 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Marine Lt. Cmdr. Ari Huber, a gunfire liaison officer assigned to 4th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company (ANGLICO), Force Headquarters Group, Marine Forces Reserve, and the officer in charge of the shore fire control party, discusses 4th ANGLICO’s participation in African Lion 2025 at Cap Draa, Tan Tan, Morocco, May 21, 2025. Huber highlighted the usage of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces gunships firing upon targets from offshore as directed by U.S. assets. This type of training in austere, multinational environments enhances muscle memory and builds lethality for future operations. AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Gavin Hardy)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.25.2025 06:52
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: TAN TAN, MA

    Multinational Exercise
    Amphibious operations
    AfricanLion
    Joint-Service Exercise
    4th ANGLICO
    StrongerTogether

