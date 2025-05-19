Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview: US Army Master Sgt Aaron Bender talks logistics, sustainment at African Lion 2025

    TAN TAN, MOROCCO

    05.19.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tamie Norris 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Master Sgt. Aaron Bender, a brigade logistics and sustainment officer assigned to 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, discusses the importance of partner nation logistics and sustainment at the Cap Draa training area during African Lion 2025 (AL25) in Tan Tan, Morocco, May 19, 2025. Joint and multinational training exercises allow units to demonstrate essential functions and enhance interoperability between allies and partners. AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Tamie Norris)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.25.2025 05:27
    Category: Interviews
    Location: TAN TAN, MA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview: US Army Master Sgt Aaron Bender talks logistics, sustainment at African Lion 2025, by SSG Tamie Norris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sustainment training
    Logistics
    2nd IBCT
    28th ID
    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether

