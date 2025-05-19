Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: US, multinational partners participate in graduation ceremony during African Lion 2025

    TAMALE, GHANA

    05.15.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jon Cortez 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. service members, Ghana Armed Forces, and other multinational partners, participate in a graduation ceremony during African Lion 2025 (AL25), May 16, 2025, in Tamale, Ghana. AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Jon Cortez)

    Shot List
    (00:00:00) CLOSE SHOT: Advisor patch on GAF soldier
    (00:04:29) MEDIUM SHOT: Multinational partners sitting during ceremony speech
    (00:07:42) MEDIUM/LONG SHOT: U.S. Army Lt. Col. Obadiah Brian talking at podium during ceremony
    (00:10:53) MEDIUM SHOT: Colonel Frank Gyabi-Abrokwah, talking at podium during ceremony
    (00:16:45) MEDIUM SHOT: Brig. Gen. John LeBlanc giving coins to multinational partners
    (00:19:37) CLOSE SHOT: U.S. soldier receiving coin
    (00:23:39) MEDIUM SHOT/LONG SHOT: Brig. Gen. John LeBlanc giving COA to Armed Forces of Côte d’Ivoire soldier
    (00:26:41) MEDIUM SHOT: Brig. Gen. John LeBlanc giving COA to Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces soldier
    (00:29:11) MEDIUM SHOT: Brig. Gen. John LeBlanc giving COA to Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces soldier
    (00:34:05) MEDIUM SHOT: Brig. Gen. John LeBlanc giving COA to GAF soldier
    (00:37:17) MEDIUM SHOT: Brig. Gen. John LeBlanc giving COA to GAF soldier
    (00:40:21) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. soldier talking/shaking hands with GAF soldier
    (00:42:29) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. and GAF soldiers posing together for pictures
    (00:45:33) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. and GAF soldiers posing together for pictures
    (00:48:06) MEDIUM SHOT: Multinational partners posing together for pictures
    (00:52:00) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. and GAF soldiers posing together for pictures
    (00:54:10) MEDIUM SHOT: Brig. Gen. John LeBlanc addresses media
    (00:58:10) MEDIUM SHOT: Colonel Frank Gyabi-Abrokwah addresses media
    (01:03:05) LONG SHOT: Multinational partners posing together in front of Ghana Air Force Training Command building

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.25.2025 09:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964071
    VIRIN: 250516-A-YA103-7147
    Filename: DOD_111020998
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: TAMALE, GH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: US, multinational partners participate in graduation ceremony during African Lion 2025, by SSG Jon Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Multinational Exercise
    Ghana Armed Forces
    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether
    Republic of Ghana (Ghana)

