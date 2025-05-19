B-Roll: US, multinational partners participate in graduation ceremony during African Lion 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. service members, Ghana Armed Forces, and other multinational partners, participate in a graduation ceremony during African Lion 2025 (AL25), May 16, 2025, in Tamale, Ghana. AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Jon Cortez)



Shot List

(00:00:00) CLOSE SHOT: Advisor patch on GAF soldier

(00:04:29) MEDIUM SHOT: Multinational partners sitting during ceremony speech

(00:07:42) MEDIUM/LONG SHOT: U.S. Army Lt. Col. Obadiah Brian talking at podium during ceremony

(00:10:53) MEDIUM SHOT: Colonel Frank Gyabi-Abrokwah, talking at podium during ceremony

(00:16:45) MEDIUM SHOT: Brig. Gen. John LeBlanc giving coins to multinational partners

(00:19:37) CLOSE SHOT: U.S. soldier receiving coin

(00:23:39) MEDIUM SHOT/LONG SHOT: Brig. Gen. John LeBlanc giving COA to Armed Forces of Côte d’Ivoire soldier

(00:26:41) MEDIUM SHOT: Brig. Gen. John LeBlanc giving COA to Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces soldier

(00:29:11) MEDIUM SHOT: Brig. Gen. John LeBlanc giving COA to Republic of Sierra Leone Armed Forces soldier

(00:34:05) MEDIUM SHOT: Brig. Gen. John LeBlanc giving COA to GAF soldier

(00:37:17) MEDIUM SHOT: Brig. Gen. John LeBlanc giving COA to GAF soldier

(00:40:21) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. soldier talking/shaking hands with GAF soldier

(00:42:29) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. and GAF soldiers posing together for pictures

(00:45:33) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. and GAF soldiers posing together for pictures

(00:48:06) MEDIUM SHOT: Multinational partners posing together for pictures

(00:52:00) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. and GAF soldiers posing together for pictures

(00:54:10) MEDIUM SHOT: Brig. Gen. John LeBlanc addresses media

(00:58:10) MEDIUM SHOT: Colonel Frank Gyabi-Abrokwah addresses media

(01:03:05) LONG SHOT: Multinational partners posing together in front of Ghana Air Force Training Command building