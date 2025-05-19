B-Roll: KAMANDAG 9: VMM-364 and MWSS-373 participate in a community service project

U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 364, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and Marine Wing Support Squadron 373, MAG-39, 3rd MAW, participate in a community service project during KAMANDAG 9 at Don Pepe Memorial Elementary School, Angeles, Philippines, May 24, 2025. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nan Yang)
