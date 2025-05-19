Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: KAMANDAG 9: VMM-364 and MWSS-373 participate in a community service project

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANGELES, PHILIPPINES

    05.24.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Nan Yang 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 364, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and Marine Wing Support Squadron 373, MAG-39, 3rd MAW, participate in a community service project during KAMANDAG 9 at Don Pepe Memorial Elementary School, Angeles, Philippines, May 24, 2025. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nan Yang)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.25.2025 14:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964070
    VIRIN: 250524-M-YV233-1002
    PIN: 1002
    Filename: DOD_111020989
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: ANGELES, PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: KAMANDAG 9: VMM-364 and MWSS-373 participate in a community service project, by LCpl Nan Yang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download