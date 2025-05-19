Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US, Ghana Armed Forces work together to conduct planning exercise during African Lion 2025

    TAMALE, GHANA

    05.20.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jon Cortez and Chris House

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 2nd SFAB conducted a planning exercise with members of the Ghana Armed Forces and other multinational partners during AL25, May 05–16, 2025, in Tamale, Ghana. U.S. Army Maj. Grant Whittington, executive officer, 5th Battalion, 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade (2nd SFAB), examines the collaboration between 2nd SFAB and the Ghana Armed Forces during African Lion 2025 (AL25).

    AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Jon Cortez; Graphics by Chris House) [Music: We Are Heroes by Bonnie Grace from Epidemic Sound]

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.25.2025 03:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 964068
    VIRIN: 250521-D-QB331-3186
    Filename: DOD_111020946
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: TAMALE, GH

