U.S. service members recite the oath of enlistment at the 9/11 Memorial during Fleet Week 2025 in New York City, May 23, 2025. America’s warfighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Yvonne Iwae)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2025 01:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964064
|VIRIN:
|250523-M-NV622-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111020852
|Length:
|00:09:01
|Location:
|NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FWNY25: U.S. service members reenlist at the 9/11 Memorial, by Sgt Yvonne Iwae, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.