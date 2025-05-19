Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FWNY25: Reenlistment Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Video by John Martinez 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Navy Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander of U.S. Fleet Forces Command, U.S. Marine Corps, Brig. Gen. Thomas M. Armas, deputy commanding general of Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command, and U.S. Coast Guard, Vice Adm. Nathan A. Moore, commander of the Atlantic area, deliver the oath of enlistment to groups of Marines, Sailors, and Coast Guardsmen in Lower Manhattan, New York, May 23, 2025. America’s warfighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by John Martinez).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.25.2025 01:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964063
    VIRIN: 250523-M-PE138-1001
    Filename: DOD_111020849
    Length: 00:11:52
    Location: NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FWNY25: Reenlistment Ceremony, by John Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines250, FWNY25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download