U.S. Navy Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander of U.S. Fleet Forces Command, U.S. Marine Corps, Brig. Gen. Thomas M. Armas, deputy commanding general of Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command, and U.S. Coast Guard, Vice Adm. Nathan A. Moore, commander of the Atlantic area, deliver the oath of enlistment to groups of Marines, Sailors, and Coast Guardsmen in Lower Manhattan, New York, May 23, 2025. America’s warfighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by John Martinez).
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2025 01:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964063
|VIRIN:
|250523-M-PE138-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111020849
|Length:
|00:11:52
|Location:
|NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FWNY25: Reenlistment Ceremony, by John Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.