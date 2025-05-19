U.S. Marines with Recruiting Station New York, 1st District, Eastern Recruiting
Region, host the Eisenhower Park aviation static display event at Eisenhower Park,
East Meadow, New York, May 24, 2025. America’s warfighting Navy and Marine
Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet
Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s
enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by John Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2025 01:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964061
|VIRIN:
|250524-M-PE138-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111020757
|Length:
|00:13:06
|Location:
|NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, FWNY25: Aviation Static Display Event, by John Martinez, identified by DVIDS
