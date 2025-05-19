Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FWNY25: Eisenhower Park aviation static display event

    EAST MEADOW, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alondra Lopez Gonzalez 

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines with Recruiting Station New York, 1st District, Eastern Recruiting Region, host the Eisenhower Park aviation static display event at Eisenhower Park, East Meadow, New York, May 24, 2025. America’s warfighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Alondra Y. Lopez Gonzalez)

