Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FWNY25: FDNY “Pride of Midtown” Military Appreciation Dinner

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2025

    Video by Sgt. James Stanfield  

    Communication Directorate             

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Special-Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Fleet Week New York attend a military appreciation dinner hosted by New York City Fire Department Engine 54, Ladder Four, Battalion Nine, “Pride of Midtown,” in New York City, as part of Fleet Week New York 2025, May 23, 2025. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard's enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. James Stanfield)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.25.2025 01:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964055
    VIRIN: 250524-M-BD822-1001
    Filename: DOD_111020691
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FWNY25: FDNY “Pride of Midtown” Military Appreciation Dinner, by Sgt James Stanfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FWNY25
    Marines250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download