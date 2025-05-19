FWNY25: SSG Michael Ollis Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #9587 Military Appreciation Luncheon

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





U.S. Marines, Sailors, and Coast Guardsmen with Special-Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Fleet Week New York attend a military appreciation luncheon hosted by the SSG Michael Ollis Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #9587 in Staten Island, New York, as part of Fleet Week New York 2025, May 23, 2025. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard's enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. James Stanfield)