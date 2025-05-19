U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Leonel Calva, a transmission systems operator with Communications Company, Headquarters Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, speaks about his experience during Fleet Week New York 2025 at a military appreciation luncheon hosted by the SSG Michael Ollis Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #9587 in Staten Island, New York, May 23, 2025. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard's enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. James Stanfield)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2025 01:48
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|964053
|VIRIN:
|250523-M-BD822-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111020688
|Length:
|00:04:55
|Location:
|NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FWNY25: Lance Cpl. Leonel Calva Interview, by Sgt James Stanfield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
