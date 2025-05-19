Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard escorts sailing vessel into Honolulu after transpacific voyage

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jennifer Nilson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Coast Guard Station Honolulu completed a successful escort of the sailboat Phoenix off the coast of Oahu, Hawaii May 24, 2025. The vessels master, Oliver Widger had just completed a 25-day transpacific voyage from Oregon to Hawaii with his cat, also named Phoenix and was able to do so due to having all the appropriate gear aboard.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.24.2025 21:58
    Category: PSA
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: HAWAII, US

    TAGS

    safety
    sailboat
    Phoenix
    Coast Guard
    NSBW2025

