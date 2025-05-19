Coast Guard escorts sailing vessel into Honolulu after transpacific voyage

Coast Guard Station Honolulu completed a successful escort of the sailboat Phoenix off the coast of Oahu, Hawaii May 24, 2025. The vessels master, Oliver Widger had just completed a 25-day transpacific voyage from Oregon to Hawaii with his cat, also named Phoenix and was able to do so due to having all the appropriate gear aboard.
