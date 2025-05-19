U.S. Marines, Sailors and Coast Guardsmen, attend “Rock the Fleet” during Fleet Week New York 2025 in Times Square, New York City, May 23, 2025. America’s warfighting Navy and Marine Corps celebrate 250 years of protecting American prosperity and freedom. Fleet Week New York 2025 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Alondra Y. Lopez Gonzalez)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2025 01:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964051
|VIRIN:
|250523-M-AL009-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111020648
|Length:
|00:04:03
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FWNY25: Rock the Fleet concert, by LCpl Alondra Lopez Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
