U.S. Marines, German soldiers commemorate fallen soldiers at German Military Cemetery in Belleau Wood

U.S. Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa and German soldiers with the Brigade Franco-Allemande hold a wreath-laying ceremony at Belleau, France, May 24, 2025. The German Military Cemetery memorial ceremony was held in commemoration of the 107th anniversary of the battle of Belleau Wood, conducted to honor the legacy of service members who gave their lives in defense of the United States and European allies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2025 23:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:09:32
|Location:
|BELLEAU, FR
