    Memorial Day 2025 - Luxemburg American Cemetery

    LUXEMBURG CITY, LUXEMBOURG

    05.24.2025

    Video by Sgt. Rebekah Wall 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Memorial Day 2025 coverage at the Luxembourg American Cemetery in Luxembourg. 5,076 U.S. service members are buried at the Luxembourg American Cemetery alongside General George Patton.

    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rebekah Wall)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.24.2025 17:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964046
    VIRIN: 250524-A-CW191-1001
    Filename: DOD_111020467
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: LUXEMBURG CITY, LU

    EUCOM
    Luxembourg American Cemetery and Memorial
    Memorial Day 2025

