B-roll: Multinational special forces showcase advanced battlefield tactics at African Lion 2025

Multinational special operation forces demonstrate advanced battlefield tactics at African Lion 2025 (AL25), Tifnit, Morocco, May 18, 2025. AL25, the largest annual military exercise in Africa, brings together over 50 nations, including seven NATO allies and 10,000 troops to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative training in an austere environment that intersects multiple geographic and functional combatant commands. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) on behalf of the U.S. Africa Command, AL25 takes place from April 14 to May 23, 2025, across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, and Tunisia. This large-scale exercise will enhance our ability to work together in complex, multi-domain operations—preparing forces to deploy, fight and win. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Adam Meyer)



Shot List:

(00:00:00) Long shot: Helicopter arriving

(00:00:05) Med shot: Helicopter arriving

(00:00:09) Long shot: Rope coming out of helicopter

(00:00:14) Med shot: Soldier fast-roping out of helicopter

(00:00:19) Close up: Soldier fast-roping out of helicopter

(00:00:23) Med shot: Soldier fast-roping out of helicopter

(00:00:28) Long shot: Soldiers fast-roping out of helicopter

(00:00:35) Med shot: Second helicopter arriving

(00:00:41) Long shot: Soldiers exiting helicopter

(00:00:47) Long shot: Soldiers traversing open field

(00:00:53) Med shot: Soldiers assaulting village

(00:00:56) Med shot: Soldiers checking window

(00:01:02) Close up: IDF Soldier controlling robot

(00:01:08) Med shot: IDF Soldier moving robot

(00:01:12) Long shot: Soldiers setting tripod system

(00:01:17) Close up: Soldier setting rope for tripod system

(00:01:21) Med shot: Soldier being lowered into tunnel

(00:01:25) Long shot: IDF Soldier being lowered into tunnel