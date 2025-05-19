Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU | BLT 1/7 PT B-Roll

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.23.2025

    Video by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a physical training event on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 23, 2025. The training included a grappling session in order to improve close-quarters combat skills as well as promote unit cohesion and encourage friendly competition between different companies within BLT 1/7. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.24.2025 19:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964030
    VIRIN: 250524-M-TU861-1001
    Filename: DOD_111020128
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    TAGS

    Lethality, Readiness, Ground Fighting, Competition, Physical Training, MCMAP

