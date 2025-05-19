31st MEU | BLT 1/7 PT B-Roll

U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a physical training event on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 23, 2025. The training included a grappling session in order to improve close-quarters combat skills as well as promote unit cohesion and encourage friendly competition between different companies within BLT 1/7. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)
|05.23.2025
|05.24.2025 19:58
|B-Roll
|964030
|250524-M-TU861-1001
|DOD_111020128
|00:01:51
|OKINAWA, JP
|1
|1
