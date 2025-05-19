MEUEX 25.2: Col. Chris P. Niedziocha and Maj. James Hurton Interviews

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Chris P. Niedziocha, the commanding officer of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Maj. James Hurton, the operations officer for Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, speak about MEU exercise at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 13, 2025. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Victor Gurrola)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2025 19:58
|Category:
|Interviews
|Length:
|00:14:17
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
