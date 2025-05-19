Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEUEX 25.2: Col. Chris P. Niedziocha and Maj. James Hurton Interviews

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.13.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Victor Gurrola 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Chris P. Niedziocha, the commanding officer of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Maj. James Hurton, the operations officer for Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, speak about MEU exercise at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 13, 2025. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Victor Gurrola)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.24.2025 19:58
    Category: Interviews
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    This work, MEUEX 25.2: Col. Chris P. Niedziocha and Maj. James Hurton Interviews, by LCpl Victor Gurrola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    readiness
    lethality
    Indopacific
    interoperabiilty

