    Iwo Jima ARG Conducts Simulated Strait Transit

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.21.2025

    Video by Seaman Andrew Eggert 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 22, 2025) The amphibious transport dock USS San Antonio (LPD 17), the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), and the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) sail in formation during a simulated strait transit. The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are conducting ARGMEUEX which prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andrew Eggert)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.24.2025 00:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964025
    VIRIN: 250522-N-FN990-2001
    Filename: DOD_111019903
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iwo Jima ARG Conducts Simulated Strait Transit, by SN Andrew Eggert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

