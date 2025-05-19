ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 22, 2025) The amphibious transport dock USS San Antonio (LPD 17), the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), and the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) sail in formation during a simulated strait transit. The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are conducting ARGMEUEX which prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andrew Eggert)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2025 00:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964025
|VIRIN:
|250522-N-FN990-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111019903
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Iwo Jima ARG Conducts Simulated Strait Transit, by SN Andrew Eggert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.