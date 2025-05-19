Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Iwo Jima Conducts a Replenishment at Sea with USNS Supply

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.20.2025

    Video by Seaman Andrew Eggert 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 21, 2025) The fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) provides fuel and supplies to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) during a replenishment at sea. Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are conducting ARGMEUEX which prepares integrated naval task forces for sustained, high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides combatant commanders and the Commander-in-Chief highly capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andrew Eggert)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.24.2025 00:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964024
    VIRIN: 250521-N-FN990-2001
    Filename: DOD_111019885
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Iwo Jima Conducts a Replenishment at Sea with USNS Supply, by SN Andrew Eggert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LHD7
    Amphibious Ready Group (ARG)
    Amphibious Ready Group (ARG)/MEU Exercise

